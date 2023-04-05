Wyandotte superintendent resigns amid cell tower backlash

The Wyandotte Public Schools superintendent resigned Wednesday amid backlash over plans for a T-Mobile 5-G tower at Washington Elementary School.

Catherine Cost's decision was announced after the board of education returned from closed session during a special board meeting Wednesday evening.

Board president Cindy Kinney and others did not provide details on what led to the superintendent's resignation, which was effective immediately, the board said. Cost was not at the meeting.

Some of the dozens of people who filled the meeting applauded after the board unanimously voted to accept Cost's resignation.

"She was not willing to negotiate," said Emily O'Donnell, a parent in the district who objected to the cellphone tower at the school. O'Donnell said she hoped the many others who rejected the tower plans would be heard.

"Our goal is to not have a 5G tower at our kids' school that's not secure," she said.

The tower placement has dominated recent meetings and sparked controversy.

Parents in this Downriver community believe the cellular technology threatens the health of students.

The antennas were placed on the school chimney and await activation. A group of parents, fueled by a national network of skeptics, began to speak out in February, and demanded they be removed.

Other critics have spoken out, including through a Facebook page dedicated to the tower or in the videos of parents shouting at a March school board meeting where police were called, or the bumper stickers demanding the superintendent of the school district be fired.

A fundraising drive has started for potential legal action to stop the activation of the tower.

School officials say the chimney antennas have been analyzed and would not emit radio frequency waves that are "well, well below the legal limits, and will not cause harm to children," said Wyandotte Superintendent Catherine Cost in a letter last month on the district website.