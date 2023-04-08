Teen shot and killed on Detroit's west side

Detroit — A 16-year-old boy was fatally shot Friday night and Detroit police have one person in custody in connection with the shooting, officials said.

The shooting occurred around 10:41 p.m. on Friday inside a residence on the 20000 block of Murray Hill Street, Lt. Dan Donakowski said Saturday. The person that police have detained is also a teen, Donakowski said.

No other information was available on Saturday but police said the investigation is ongoing.

