Teen shot and killed on Detroit's west side
Hannah Mackay
The Detroit News
Detroit — A 16-year-old boy was fatally shot Friday night and Detroit police have one person in custody in connection with the shooting, officials said.
The shooting occurred around 10:41 p.m. on Friday inside a residence on the 20000 block of Murray Hill Street, Lt. Dan Donakowski said Saturday. The person that police have detained is also a teen, Donakowski said.
No other information was available on Saturday but police said the investigation is ongoing.
