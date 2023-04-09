Police try from road and air but nab suspect after chase in Dearborn Walmart

Dearborn — A charging decision could come Monday after police said a 20-year-old driver raced through Wayne County streets and a freeway, and dashed into a Walmart, where he tried to pass himself off as an employee.

In the end, police nabbed the alleged reckless, speeding driver after he detoured on foot into a store.

Michigan State Police tried a couple of traffic stops, but he evaded them. That's where the helicopter came in.

“This suspect pretty much checked all the boxes for what we have been seeing lately,” said First Lt. Mike Shaw, public information officer for Michigan State Police. “Reckless driving, failing to stop for police and having a stolen car.

"But again you can't outrun a helicopter, so now he is in jail.”

The incident occurred at 9:35 p.m. Friday while Michigan State Police Aviation saw the driver of a black Dodge Charger driving recklessly at a high rate of speed on the freeways and surface streets leading into Dearborn.

The trooper saw the driver but was unable to attempt a traffic stop, Shaw said. A sergeant attempted to make a traffic stop also, but the driver did not stop. There was no pursuit.

The trooper in the helicopter instead followed the vehicle for 45 minutes all over Wayne County roadways, he said.

A sergeant finally obtained the license plate on the vehicle when it slowed down because of traffic congestion.

That's when they learned there was another wrinkle: They discovered the vehicle was reported stolen.

The trooper in the chopper followed the vehicle until it parked in the Dearborn Walmart parking lot at Ford Road and Mercury Drive. The driver allegedly fled inside the store, where he tried to disguise himself as a Walmart worker, Shaw said.

Troopers found him in the stockroom in the back of the store, but the suspect ran through the store. He was apprehended near the front door.

The vehicle was towed and the 20-year-old man from Redford Township could face charges if the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office authorizes them, Shaw said.

