5 arrested after fleeing Dearborn Heights police, crashing

Five teens were arrested Monday after fleeing Dearborn Heights police in a stolen vehicle in Dearborn and crashing into another car, officials said.

Officers attempted a traffic stop on eastbound Michigan Avenue near Outer Drive around 4 p.m. but the driver fled, Dearborn Heights police said in a statement.

"The driver attempted to turn north onto Oakwood Boulevard and struck two other motorists in the city of Dearborn, both of whom sustained non-life-threatening injuries," according to the release.

Officers arrested five people who were inside the stolen vehicle. All were 15-18 years old and from Michigan or North Dakota, police reported.

Two were transported to a hospital with injuries authorities did not believed to be serious.

Officers recovered a loaded 9mm Smith & Wesson pistol with an extended magazine as well as a Taser from the stolen vehicle.

“Like many communities, we are experiencing a spike in motor vehicle thefts and our residents are understandably frustrated. The thefts negatively impact our residents’ quality of life and ability to earn a living,” Police Chief Jerrod Hart said. “I would like to thank the women and men of Dearborn Police Department and Dearborn Fire Department for their assistance in this incident. Law enforcement is a team effort with criminals crossing jurisdictional lines to prey on our community members.”