Wayne Co. man pleads guilty in Egypt Covington's 2017 murder

One of three men charged in the 2017 murder of a woman found in her Van Buren Township home has pleaded guilty, according to court records.

Shane Lamar Evans of Sumpter Township pleaded guilty Friday to second-degree murder in Wayne County Circuit Court, records said. He is scheduled to be sentenced on May 4, 2023. He faces up to life in prison.

Evans is one of three men charged in the murder of Egypt Covington. The other two are Shandon Ray Groom and Timothy Moore, both of Toledo. Moore was arrested in November 2020, while the other two were taken into custody in December 2020.

Covington, 27, was found June 23, 2017, bound and shot to death in her home on Hull Road. She was a singer and worked as an account manager for a wine and beer distributor. She was last seen alive the day before her body was discovered.

Evans was charged in December 2020 with first-degree murder, felony murder, first-degree home invasion and three counts of using a firearm during a felony.

Groom was also charged in December 2020 with the same crimes as Evans. His next court date, a pre-trial hearing, is scheduled for Friday, according to records.

Moore was charged in November 2020 with first-degree murder, felony murder, first-degree home invasion and four counts of felony firearm. His jury trial is scheduled to begin on July 24.

