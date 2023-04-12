Redford woman, 74, dead after being struck by vehicle Tuesday

A 74-year-old Redford woman is dead after she was struck by a vehicle Tuesday while crossing a road, police said.

Redford police officers were called at about 5:15 p.m. to the area of Beech Daly and Seven Mile roads for a report of a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian, authorities said.

Police arrived and found the female victim. She was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced deceased, officials said.

A preliminary investigation showed the woman was walking across Beech Daly in the crosswalk when she was struck. Police said the vehicle's driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with detectives. They also said alcohol, drugs and speed do not appear to be factors in the crash.

Anyone with information about the crash should call the Redford Township Police Department's Traffic Bureau at (313) 387-2560.

