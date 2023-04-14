Henry Ford High School students experience the Navy in VR

The Detroit News

Detroit — Inside an 18-wheeler parked in a Detroit high school parking lot Friday morning, D'Nae Harris Watts of Detroit's Henry Ford High School stepped into the world the freshman has never experienced before thanks to virtual reality: the world of a Navy SEAL.

Wearing Oculus Rift headsets and SubPac backpacks to navigate a Navy SEAL rescue mission, Harris Watts was one of dozens of students who got the chance to create an immersive, 3-dimensional virtual reality experience and percuss the sounds of a mission in real time. It was freshman Harris Watts' first virtual reality experience.

"I might go into the Navy for real. I liked it," Harris Watts said. "It surprised me because it was really 3-D like you would look back and see people, they were looking at you. ... I wasn't ready for that."

During individual missions, students had to pilot a high-speed special operations craft in virtual reality to rescue Navy SEALs from a beach. The boats are used by the Navy in real life to insert and extract special operations forces. Students used steering wheel and throttle systems designed to replicate the sensation of driving the boats. After completing the mission, which could take between 10 and 20 minutes, students were debriefed and received feedback on their performances.

"You just like drove a boat on the water while they was shooting at you," said Marsean Zachery, a sophomore at Henry Ford High School.

The Navy's Outreach and Diversity team travels to schools around the country with the Nimitz, the virtual reality 18-wheeler, said Chief Jericus Lewis. Students can join the Navy at age 17 with parental consent or without it at age 18.

"We're just trying to plant a seed, just in case they go to college and it doesn't work out. They can know that the Navy has opportunities as well," Lewis said.

The Navy has been to four Detroit high schools since last Friday, Lewis said. Their goal is to show kids that there are opportunities available for them to take advantage of, he said.

"We travel around the U.S. going to high schools, colleges, youth groups, just spreading Navy awareness and just getting out in underserved communities just making them aware of the different opportunities that the Navy can provide," Lewis said. "Maybe it might click one day and they may join the military."

Naval recruitment officers at the event provided students with information about college scholarship opportunities such as the ROTC Scholarship and minority-serving institution scholarship, which provides $200,000 for students to attend a Historically Black College and University in the U.S.

"It pays for your four-year degree and you come out of college debt free, serve your time in the military and you can decide to stay in or go back into the workforce," Lewis said.

