State to build new psychiatric hospital in Northville, replacing the Hawthorn Center

The state of Michigan will construct a new $325 million psychiatric hospital in Northville on the grounds of an aging adolescent psychiatric medical center it is meant to replace.

The new facility at 18471 Haggerty Road will serve the roughly 200 patients currently housed at the Hawthorn Center adolescent psychiatric hospital and an adult psychiatric hospital in Westland, called the Walter P. Reuther Psychiatric Hospital.

The Hawthorn Center, which opened in 1956, and Walter Reuther, which opened in 1979, are in need of replacement due to their age, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) said in a statement Monday announcing the location of the new hospital.

“The modern facility will allow MDHHS to continue providing quality, compassionate care to both children and adults," MDHHS Director Elizabeth Hertel said in a statement. "The consolidation of two of our current hospitals will also allow for efficiencies in administrative and support services while maintaining separate living and treatment facilities for adults and children.”

Once built, the new hospital will house adolescents and adults in two separate facilities with shared administration and food services, according to MDHHS.

During construction, staff and patients will be moved to a separate unit at Walter P. Reuther. Christman Company was hired as the construction manager for the project, which is expected to be completed in 2026.

The state's budget for fiscal year 2023 included about $325 million for the psychiatric hospital, using federal coronavirus aid to cover the cost. Northville was chosen as the location for the new facility in part because of the existing relationship with community leaders there, said State Budget Director Chris Harkins.

“We are thoughtfully and deliberately building the new facility on the current Hawthorn Center site, which is a convenient location for staff and patient families, and sustains a relationship with the community of Northville, which has long been a partner to the state of Michigan," Harkins said in a statement.

Michigan currently operates five inpatient psychiatric hospitals that serve about 650 patients. Besides the Hawthorn Center, which is the only youth psychiatric facility, the state runs adult hospitals Walter Reuther, Caro Center and Kalamazoo Psychiatric Hospital.

The state also runs The Center for Forensic Psychiatry, which assesses and treats defendants found not guilty by reason of insanity or incompetent to stand trial.

