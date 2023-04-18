Blue Jays' Bass slams United Airlines for making wife clean up after kids

The Detroit News

Dearborn native and Toronto Blue Jays relief pitcher Anthony Bass slammed a United Airlines crew Sunday for making his wife clean up after their kids during a flight in a tweet that has gone viral.

Bass complained that members of the crew made his pregnant wife "get on her hands and knees" to clean up after their young children, who left popcorn on the floor.

"The flight attendant @united just made my 22 week pregnant wife traveling with a 5 year old and 2 year old get on her hands and knees to pick up the popcorn mess by my youngest daughter," said in a tweet. "Are you kidding me?!?!"

Bass' wife is Sydney Rae James, the sister of Jessie James Decker, who is the wife of former Jets wide receiver Eric Decker, the New York Post reported in a story about the tweet.

Bass attended Wayne State University and was a three-year baseball letterwinner from 2006 to 2008 and was the 2007-08 WSU Male Student-Athlete of the Year. He was the highest drafted baseball player in the school's history in the fifth round of the 2008 Major League Draft to the San Diego Padres, wsuathletics.com reported.

He has played in seven games this season and so far has struggled with a 7.11 ERA in 6 ⅓ innings, the Post reported.

Here's the tweet.

The tweet, posted Sunday afternoon, had more than 42 million views as of Monday night.

Bass got little sympathy from Twitter users.

"Genuinely curious who should clean up the mess your 2 year old made? As a parent of three kids I am the one responsible for them," wrote P wentink @pwentink22.

Bass responded: "The cleaning crew they hire!"

Another mocked Bass for bemoaning the travails of parenthood: "My wife had to be a parent!," said Donut Operator. "That's you right now."

Others asked why he let his pregnant wife get on her hands and knees and clean up after his kids. It was unclear if he was on the flight with his family.

Bass received at least one note of concern. United Airlines reached out on Twitter to look into the episode.

"Hi there, Anthony. We certainly understand your concern and we'd like to look into this," a tweet from what appeared to be United Airlines. "When you have a moment, please DM your wife's confirmation number along with any additional details regarding her interaction with this crew member. ^AN"