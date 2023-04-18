Couple charged in fatal Greektown shooting

Detroit — A Detroit couple has been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of another man in Greektown over the weekend.

Travis Deshawn Irving, 33, has been charged with one count of first-degree murder, one count of a felony in possession of a firearm and two counts of felony firearm in connection with the death of Daryll Straughter, 48.

Nicole Kay Christian, 34, meanwhile, was charged with one count of accessory after the fact, Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy's office announced Tuesday.

The shooting, which was part of a spate of shootings in downtown Detroit over the weekend, happened around 8:03 p.m. Saturday. Officials says Irving and Straughter, also a Detroit resident, allegedly had a verbal argument around at a liquor store in the 570 block of Monroe Street. The argument escalated and Irving fatally shot Straughter with a handgun, the prosecutor's office claims.

Irving then allegedly fled the scene with the help of Christian, according to the news release. Straughter was transported to a local hospital by medics and pronounced deceased.

The suspects were arrested by the Detroit Police Department on Saturday. They were expected to appear in the 36th District Court Tuesday afternoon for arraignment.

Straughter's shooting was one of several that took place during a violent and warm weekend in Detroit, five in Greektown and one on the Detroit Riverwalk. Arrests were made in all six shootings, assisted by the public who were upset that the violence had disrupted the family atmosphere, officials said at a news conference on Monday.

Detroit Police Chief James White said he plans to unveil plans to limit violence downtown and throughout the city's neighborhood on Thursday. These plans include crowd control, ingress and egress and barriers.

