Dearborn sues local scrap yard over 'fugitive' dust, seeks injunction

The city of Dearborn is suing a local scrap yard over excessive air pollution at its headquarters that officials contend is threatening residents' health.

The city claims that track-out, or dirt, dust and sediment that vehicles from Pro-V Enterprises LLC trucking carry to and from its site, is a source of "fugitive" dust that is endangering residents' health. Fugitive dust can aggravate asthma, chronic bronchitis, emphysema and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

The city of Dearborn filed a complaint and motion for a preliminary injunction on Tuesday in the Wayne County Circuit Court, officials said in the news release. Dearborn is asking the court to order Pro-V to restrict its business operations to its building, located at 4401 Wyoming Street, "until the nuisances are abated."

"As these legal actions show, the City of Dearborn won’t hesitate to seek justice on behalf of our residents when their health and well-being are threatened," Mayor Abdullah Hammoud said in the news release. "We want to build strong relationships with our local businesses but those relationships must be grounded in accountability and respect for public health."

Pro-V's building sits just off of Interstate 94 and the business's directly adjacent neighbors include a recycling center, steel fabricator and trucking company. It also is less than a mile away from residential streets in Detroit and Dearborn. Pro-V says it provides transportation and metal processing solutions for manufacturing, automotive, construction and machine shops at its "full-service scrap yard," according to the company's website.

Significant amounts of fugitive dust have escaped Pro-V's property on at least 16 occasions, the city claims. This violates Dearborn's fugitive dust ordinance, officials said.

"Fugitive dust has profound and devastating health effects in populations that are both near to, and distant from, the original dust sources, and its proliferation in Dearborn neighborhoods cannot be tolerated," Dearborn Director of Public Health Ali Abazeed said in the news release.

Several measures can help control fugitive dust, according to the EPA. Exposed material kept in storage piles can be covered or sprayed with water or a chemical dust suppressant. Paving unpaved roads reduces track-out and unpaved roads can also be sprayed with water or chemical dust suppressants while speed limits can be capped at 5 mph. Paved roads can be kept clean and washed and installing and enforcing speed limits of 10 mph can also help, the agency says.

Pro-V Enterprises did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

hmackay@detroitnews.com