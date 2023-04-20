GLWA seeks court ruling to pay off $24M in Highland Park debt

Highland Park and the Great Lakes Water Authority will meet in court Thursday to let a Wayne County Circuit judge weigh on the city's $24 million in accumulated water and sewer debt.

The Great Lakes Water Authority is seeking to reinstate the $24 million owed by Highland Park, but will not pursue any kind of water shutoffs for residents.

"It does not include any proposal to shut off water service to the city of Highland Park," GLWA CEO Suzanne Coffey said in a Tuesday email.

Thursday's hearing comes after the Michigan Supreme Court decided on April 5 to reject Highland Park’s request to hear an appeal of a state Court of Appeals ruling last year that the city must pay at that time more than $21 million in unpaid water and sewer fees to the Great Lakes Water Authority. In August, a Michigan Court of Appeals ruling reinstated a Wayne County Circuit Court case that alleged Highland Park owed the water authority for unpaid water and sewerage bills.

The Highland Park City Council has requested the Michigan Department of Treasury and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declare a financial emergency exists because the city can't pay off the $24 million bill and has asked for an expedited Chapter 9 bankruptcy filing. City officials, including the mayor, claim they need state intervention because the Great Lakes Water Authority may seek to shut off its water.

But GLWA officials have rejected the accusation, with Coffey calling Highland Park’s “speculative" statement “untrue and counterproductive." She added: "GLWA hopes, for the entire region, that an amicable solution can be achieved in the near future.”

Whitmer's office has tamped down expectations of the city's chances for a quick filing for Chapter 9 municipal bankruptcy.

"They cannot skip to the end," Whitmer spokesman Bobby Leddy told The Detroit News. "They have to go step-by-step" in the long, legal process a municipality must take before declaring bankruptcy, which is rare.

Whitmer also reiterated Highland Park will have access to water and it shouldn't be hit with huge increases in bills. In addition, $25 million in state aid appropriated last year to GLWA should be used to help resolve the decade-long battle between Highland Park and the regional water authority, the governor's office has said.

Macomb County Public Works Commissioner Candice Miller said in a statement Tuesday that GLWA should use the $25 million to pay back the communities that have paid for Highland Park's water and sewer debt over the years.

