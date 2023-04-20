Man with gunshot wound found outside Harper Woods Home Depot

Harper Woods police are investigating a shooting that left one person wounded in a hardware store's parking lot Thursday, they said.

Officers were called at about 11 a.m. to the parking lot of a Home Depot store on Kelly Road near Eight Mile for a report of a man being shot inside a vehicle. They arrived and found Detroit police officers at the scene.

Police said the victim was taken to a hospital with a possible gunshot wound.

Detectives with the Harper Woods Police Department are working with Detroit police to investigate, they said.

