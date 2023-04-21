Greektown shooting suspect charged in earlier slaying

A Detroit man facing charges in a non-fatal shooting last weekend downtown has now also been charged in connection with a death earlier this month on the city's north side, authorities announced Friday.

Aaron McClinton allegedly shot through the side door of a home in the 20150 block of Hartwell in Detroit, fatally wounding 39-year-old DeAndre Fortson, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office said in a news release.

Officers were called to the Hartwell address at about 12:20 p.m. April 7 for a report of a disturbance and found Fortson's body inside the home, according to the press release.

Police believe McClinton shot Fortson at 6:21 p.m. April 1.

The Prosecutor's Office did not release other details about the case Friday but said more facts would be presented in court.

McClinton was arraigned Friday on first-degree murder and felony firearm charges in connection with Fortson's death, 36th District Court records show.

He stood mute and a not guilty plea was entered. Judge Joseph Boyer denied bond.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. May 5. Another hearing follows at 1:45 p.m. May 12.

McClinton was arrested in connection with the non-fatal shooting Saturday in Greektown.

He has been charged with attempted murder, assault with the intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, carrying a concealed weapon, felonious assault as well as resisting and obstructing a police officer.

Prosecutors said McClinton fought with a 19-year-old Oak Park man near Randolph and Congress streets, then pulled out a gun and shot him.

The shooting was part of a violent weekend in Detroit, where five shootings were reported in Greektown and one on the Riverwalk, leaving two dead and at least five others injured, police said.

The unrest and the approaching warmer weather led Detroit police Chief James White to unveil a plan to combat downtown violence, including the use of undercover officers, closing some streets and enforcing noise, open alcohol and curfew ordinances.

