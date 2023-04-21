Trenton Public Schools closed Friday due to possible threat

Trenton Public Schools are closed Friday because of a possible threat against them, police said.

Officials said police received a call at about 9:20 p.m. Thursday from a resident reporting his daughter saw photos of a potential threat against the school district on social media, Trenton Police Chief Mike Oakley said in a post on the department's official Facebook page.

Authorities contacted district officials and they decided to close schools for the day as a precaution.

Investigators are looking into the threat, but don't believe it was credible and immediate.

