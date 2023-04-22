3 charged, anti-violence plan announced since last weekend's shootings in downtown Detroit

Detroit — Three suspects have been charged and Detroit officials have implemented a plan to combat violence since six shootings at two of downtown Detroit's most popular destinations last weekend that left two people dead and several others injured.

Detroit Police Chief James White and Mayor Mike Duggan announced a 12-point plan to combat the violence that resulted in shootings in the Greektown neighborhood and near the Detroit RiverWalk at a news conference on Thursday.

The city plans to install undercover police officers in crowded areas to monitor them for fights that could escalate to fatal violence.

The police department will also expand its Eagle Eye Hotline, a program in which Real Time Crime Center technicians use cameras in Greektown to share information with local businesses.

Police will add a hotline so that businesses can communicate directly with them if assistance is needed indoors, White said at the news conference.

The crime-fighting plan, which is to be implemented immediately, includes increasing lighting in Greektown and installing wall monitors throughout downtown that show people they are being videotaped, White said.

Police plan to strictly enforce the city's curfew of 10 p.m. until 6 a.m. for anyone below the age of 15 and 11 p.m. until 6 a.m. for anyone 16 or 17 years old. Violators will be detained until their parents can pick them up and parents may be subject to a fine, White said.

The shootings

Last weekend's first homicide victim was killed and three more were injured in a shooting just after midnight on Saturday. The shooting occurred at the intersection of Randolph and Monroe streets, blocks from the downtown Campus Martius park.

The second victim, Daryll Straughter, worked as a security guard at a liquor store in the 570 block of Monroe Street in Greektown. The 48-year-old Detroit resident was fatally shot with a handgun last Saturday night after an argument outside his place of work escalated.

Police officers were reportedly only a few yards away from Straughter when the shooting occurred, according to White.

A third, non-fatal shooting happened after two 19-year-old men got into a fight later Saturday night near Randolph and Congress streets.

Arrests and charges

Detroit Police reported that arrests had been made in connection with the shootings at a news conference on Monday. A couple, Travis Deshawn Irving, 33, and Nicole Kay Christian, 34, were charged in connection with Straughter's death on Tuesday.

Irving, a Detroit resident, faces one count of first-degree murder, one count of a felony in possession of a firearm and two counts of felony firearm. He is accused of shooting Straughter with a handgun after a verbal argument escalated. Christian, also a Detroit resident, allegedly helped Irving flee the scene of the crime and was charged with one count of accessory after the fact.

Aaron Leviticus McClinton, 19, of Detroit was charged in connection with the non-fatal shooting of another 19-year-old in the 36th District Court on Wednesday. The charges against McClinton include assault with intent to murder, assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, carrying a concealed weapon, felonious assault, and resisting and obstructing a police officer.

McClinton was also charged in connection with the death of a woman on the city's north side earlier this month.

He is accused of fatally shooting 39-year-old DeAndre Fortson through the side of a home in the 20150 block of Hartwell Street on April 1, and was charged with first-degree murder and felony firearm on Friday.

hmackay@detroitnews.com