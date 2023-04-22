Volunteers remove 800 pounds of trash from Detroit River for Earth Day

The Detroit News

Trenton — Volunteers removed more than 800 pounds of trash from the Detroit River on Saturday including tires, old boots, a BB gun and a Detroit Red Wings octopus plush toy as part of an Earth Day effort.

Around 100 volunteers participated in the Friends of the Detroit River annual spring community cleanup, meeting at Rotary Park in Trenton before dispersing to various land and water sites.

"Unfortunately, you know, people still dispose of trash in incorrect ways," said Kaylee Peterson, Friends of the Detroit River's Community outreach coordinator. "So we want to make sure that it's taken out of our waterways and our parks before it ends up in a Great Lake and then eventually out to the ocean."

The land-based volunteers picked up trash in Meyer Ellias Park, Gibraltar Community Center, Detroit River International Wildlife Refuge, and the Frank and Poet Drain.

Others brought their boats and took to the water to remove waste on and around four lower Detroit River islands: Calf, Stony, Sugar and Celeron.

Bob Howey has been bringing his son Conner, 24, to the annual spring cleanup since Conner was a boy. His family lives on the river in Trenton and uses it to fish and hunt.

Howey said they used to collect as many as 15 50-gallon bags of trash every year but that number has been steadily decreasing.

"It's amazing just how well it is, how clean things are," Howey said. "The fruits of our efforts, of everybody helping and a lot of volunteers — it's clean."

Lifelong Trenton residents Benson Frost, 36, and Brendan Gillespie, 39, started the local Cub Scout Pack 1730 and brought out 16 scouts and their parents to Saturday's cleanup. Frost, whose 7-year-old son is a scout, has been involved in the cleanup for at least four years.

"Earth Day keys into some of the key principles of scouting and being helpful and being stewards of the environment ... making sure that kids are aware of their environment," Frost said. "We were really impressed and surprised how many people wanted to show up today and bring lots of hands to help."

Emily Schnetzler attended the cleanup with her 10-year-old son, who is also a member of the local Cub Scout pack. They spent the morning picking up trash throughout the Detroit River International Wildlife Refuge.

"It's our planet, and we should take care of it," Schnetzler said. "I want my son to understand that and I think part of understanding is getting out there and picking up the trash."

The cleanup has been going on for nearly 20 years according to David Howell a board member and former chairman of Friends of the Detroit River.

"When we started to do this, it was unbelievable some of the, what you might call legacy trash, that had been there for years," Howell, 72, said. "The first few years, we brought back some really odd stuff like couches and tires."

Every year the organization has returned the river has been cleaner though, a sign that locals are becoming better stewards of the river that they live on, Howell said.

Gillespie, committee chair of the Cub Scout pack that attended the cleanup, said the river has always been a big part of life in Trenton and it used to be a lot more polluted.

"I remember being a little kid and nobody swam. ... But it was just sort of known as we were growing up that the river wasn't that clean," he said. "I think it's come a lot a long way from where it used to be."

