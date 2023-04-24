Former Mich. corrections officer sentenced to 2-20 years for child sexually abusive activity

A former Michigan corrections officer from Ohio has been sentenced to two to 20 years in prison for sexually abusive activity involving children, officials and court records said.

Shawn Francis pleaded no contest in March to the charge in Wayne County Circuit Court, according to the county prosecutor's office and court records. In exchange, a charge of accosting children for immoral purposes was dismissed.

He was sentenced Thursday, officials and records said.

Prosecutors in July 2022 charged Francis, who was 35 at the time, with enticing a minor for immoral purposes.

Police said he sent photographs of himself in the nude to a 13-year-old girl in Southgate from June 1-27, the prosecutor's office said. He also asked the girl to send him nude photographs of herself and to meet with him, they also alleged.

The girl's mother found the messages from Francis and called police. Officers arrested Francis, who lived in Ohio and was a corrections officer for the Michigan Department of Corrections at the time, in late June of 2022.

Investigators also said Francis was a friend of the victim's family.

