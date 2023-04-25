Driver critical after crash on I-75 in Woodhaven

A driver was in serious condition following a crash Tuesday on Interstate 75 in Woodhaven, according to Michigan State Police.

Police cited distracted driving and failure to maintain proper distance between vehicles for the crash.

The unidentified driver of a Chevy Tracker was traveling northbound near West Road at 4 p.m. when a 22-year-old SUV driver from New York failed to stop with enough distance, pushing the rear of the Tracker past the center of the vehicle, state police said on Twitter on Tuesday.

The driver of the Tracker was hospitalized in critical condition. The other driver was transported as a precaution, police said.

“Again it appears that distracted driving and following too close resulted in another traffic crash,” said First Lt. Mike Shaw, a spokesman for MSP. “Every crash on our roads can be prevented if drivers make good decisions behind the wheel.”

No further details were released Tuesday night.

The Detroit Regional Communication Center assisted Woodhaven police with the crash investigation.

jaimery@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @wordsbyjakkar