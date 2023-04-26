Detroit Wayne Integrated Health Network seeks $227M to expand mental health resources

Detroit — Mental health officials on Wednesday unveiled a broad plan that seeks more than $200 million in state funding to expand mental health resources for those experiencing a mental health crisis in Metro Detroit.

The plan proposes to add 450 additional beds for crisis treatment, inpatient psychiatric care, and specialized residential housing.

Currently, residents with severe mental health issues are on waitlists for inpatient treatment, according to officials from the Detroit Wayne Integrated Health Network, the largest community mental health organization in the state.

Eric Doeh, DWIHN's president and CEO, said patients with severe mental illnesses often and repeatedly use emergency services as part of the "revolving door" of the mental health system, and also go back and forth between emergency care and the criminal justice system.

That's why state lawmakers will be asked by Doeh, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan and Wayne County Executive Warren Evans to build the funding into its upcoming budget to address critical mental health care needs. DWIHN is seeking $227 million.

"It is a tremendous ask, but there is a tremendous need," Doeh said during a press briefing. "But this is a one-time ask. ... It will benefit our citizens in Wayne County."

In Detroit, the statistics are sobering, said Duggan: 1,500 resident have made more than one emergency call for mental health services to their home in the last three years; almost 400 residents make repeat calls, on average 11 calls a year. That means almost once a month, either EMS or police are called to those residents' locations.

"That is not a comprehensive mental health system," said Duggan. "That is a revolving door mental health system. That is the truth we are facing here today and that we want to change."

Too often, Duggan said, there are tragedies: a barricaded gunman who has been through the system many times shoots his family; a mentally ill person kills a police officer; or a police officer kills someone who had been through the mental health system several times and is still on the street.

"It isn't fair to the community, it isn't fair to the families, who are often taking care of these individuals, and it is not fair to the patient that they are not getting the right kind of treatment," Duggan said. "The proposal that DWIN has put forward is for a comprehensive system."

The key is the 160 long-term secure treatment beds that have been missing for 30 years since the closure of Lafayette Clinic under the administration of former Gov. John Engler, Duggan said.

"Frankly, I am tired from the speeches that come from elected officials after a tragedy," the mayor said. "We don't need your speeches. If you are committed to mental health services, we need you speak at budget time which is right now in Lansing."

It's going to take everyone in the region to resolve these issues, said Kevin Fisher, executive director of the National Alliance on Mental Illness of Michigan.

"This is a community problem," said Fischer, "and this takes us steps closer to the world-class crisis continuum system that Wayne County deserves."

The funding request would cover inpatient hospitalization, crisis and residential services and wellness services that include expansion of inpatient beds in Detroit and Wayne County; development of a 60-bed care center in Detroit; law enforcement crisis response training; and developing a program based on Boston Healthcare for the Homeless Program.

Already under development are:

A crisis care center on Milwaukee Ave. in Detroit with 39 beds, with treatment up to 72 hours; 24/7 walk-ins and police drop-offs; crisis residential units; and transitional programming.

An integrated behavioral wellness center on 7 Mile west of Southfield Road in Detroit with 60 beds as well as crisis stabilization, transitional programming and onsite healthcare integration.

A care center in a Downriver community to be determined, with a crisis stabilization unit, crisis residential units and transitional programming.

kkozlowski@detroitnews.com