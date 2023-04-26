Runaway bull on Grosse Ile 'deserved to have a chance,' resident says

Mark Hicks

The Detroit News

Grosse Ile police said Wednesday they were forced to kill a bull that romped through neighborhoods on the island for hours this week, a move by authorities that angered some residents.

A patrol officer came upon a startling scene Monday: The owner of the 500 to 600 pound bull was in hot pursuit of the wayward animal near Lowrie and Ferry around 12:45 p.m., the Police Department said in a statement.

It took a village (or an island): Over the next seven hours, six police officers, two animal control officials, a veterinarian, several firefighters and residents tried to contain it, but attempts to use fencing, a portable round pen and roping were unsuccessful.

One of the animal control officers suffered a minor injury, the release said.

"The bull, which was demonstrating unpredictable behaviors, was exposed to children, drivers and domesticated animals as it ran through yards, onto patios and across roadways," officials said.

“As the situation drew attention, more residents came to the area on foot and in vehicles, increasing the risk of harm to the public and reducing the ability of first responders to contain the animal."

Police requested help from every law enforcement agency in Wayne County, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources and a Macomb County shelter, but no additional resources could be provided, according to the release.

"The owner indicated that the bull could not be controlled and gave permission to shoot it," police said. "It was determined that in the best interest of the public, the bull would be euthanized."

News about the incident spread online through a private Facebook group for Grosse Ile residents, said Terrillyn Walls, who has spent most of her life on the island.

She was dismayed to learn about the death after seeing photos the resident circulated from the pursuit that showed an animal that hardly seemed to merit deadly force.

"It looked like a white cow grazing in the woods," Walls said. "I just don’t think it was a danger to anybody. I really think they took the easy way out because they didn’t know what to do."An investigation into the incident is ongoing in coordination with the Michigan Department of Agriculture, the Police Department said Wednesday.

The owner hauled the bull from up north and might face a ticket since the animal wasn't permitted on the island, WDIV-TV (Channel 4) reported.

A township ordinance prohibits exotic or wild animals that pose "a threat or danger to the public health, welfare, or safety if such animal was able to run loose."

Walls said hunting is not allowed on Grosse Ile, which is considered a preserve. She notes the island has long been full of diverse wildlife, and she routinely spots deer near her yard.

Residents are concerned since they wonder if police could have explored other measures to restrain the bull until experts arrived to transfer it, Walls said.

"It deserved to have a chance and I think it could have been saved," she said. "... It's really a sad situation."