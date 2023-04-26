Westland police chief steps down amid video controversy

Westland Police Chief Jeff Jedrusik has heeded calls to step down after decades-old videos surfaced that allegedly show him taunting multiple suspects while he was a patrol officer, including giving one man a choice between going to jail and singing "Yankee Doodle Dandy," Westland officials said Wednesday.

Westland Mayor Michael Londeau said the decision for Jedrusik to step down was mutual. The resignation comes a day after two state representatives sent letters to city officials demanding the chief resign or be fired.

"For the past few days, I have been meeting with the Chief, the Chief of Staff, and our City Attorney on mutually ending Chief Jedrusik's contract with the City of Westland," the mayor said in a Wednesday statement. "As of this morning, his contract has been terminated."

Londeau said Deputy Chief Kyle Dawley has been appointed as interim police chief "effective immediately."

Jedrusik could not be reached Wednesday for comment.

Multiple grainy video clips appear to show Jedrusik taunting suspects, including telling one man who appears to be intoxicated, "I want you to try to stand on your head or you're going to go to jail."

When the man replies that he'd suffered a closed-head injury and was unable to perform as requested, the officer says, "Can you spin on your head like break-dancing?"

In another clip, the cop tells another drunken man: "Sing me 'Yankee Doodle Dandy' and we'll take you home right now." When the man does not sing, the officer says: "You can't even sing a song? You want all these breaks, you want all these rides home and you can't even sing a song for us?"

A third clip appears to show two drunken driving suspects secured to chairs by leather straps as an officer taunts them off-camera.

After the videos surfaced last week, Jedrusik said in a statement to Channel 7 (WXYZ): "These videos were from more than 25 years ago. Although, I don't recall my exact involvement in these videos, I realize that as young officers, we were being very immature. I am embarrassed by my behavior. I would never act that way today and I would not expect my officers to act that way."

Michigan State Police initiated an investigation after the videos were released. First Lt. Michael Shaw said Wednesday that MSP submitted charges to Wayne County prosecutors, "but the warrant was denied."

Assistant Wayne County Prosecutor Maria Miller said in a Wednesday email that the decision not to charge Jedrusik was made last week, "because the statute of limitations has run and the videotape evidence in the matter could not be authenticated to present in court."

Westland City Council member Peter Herzberg said he found out about the videos and the investigations into them through media reports.

"We got an email from the mayor who explained that this had come up two months ago, that the video was 25 years old, and he said nothing illegal was done," Herzberg said. "He chalked it up to personal issues with the chief. We had to find out from the news that MSP was investigating this."

The council member said Jedrusik was a Westland police officer for more than 30 years and that he earns a pension.

"A couple years ago, they decided to put him on a contract that would've expired in 2025," Herzberg said.

On Tuesday, State Reps. Dylan Wegela, D-Garden City, and Kevin Coleman, D-Westland, sent two joint letters to the Westland mayor and City Council calling for the police chief to resign.

"The behavior exhibited in the videos is in stark contrast to the professionalism, integrity and ethical conduct expected of law enforcement officials," said the April 25 letter. "People we have entrusted with power must not abuse it."

The second letter, also dated April 25, added: "The only appropriate course of action in this situation is for Mr. Jedrusik to immediately resign or be terminated from his position as police chief."

