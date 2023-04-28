Detroit neurosurgeon shot multiple times in head, medical examiner rules death a homicide

Detroit — A well-known local neurosurgeon found dead in his Boston-Edison home Sunday was shot multiple times in the head and his death has been ruled a homicide, according to the Wayne County Medical Examiner's Office.

Dr. Devon Hoover's body was found wrapped in a blanket in the upstairs crawlspace of his large home in the 100 block of West Boston Boulevard. Hoover worked with Ascension Healthcare, which operates St. John Hospital in Detroit and was remembered fondly by patients and neighbors. His home, where he was found dead, was a labor of love that neighbors said he restored with pride.

Police found the body when they were called to do a well-being check on Sunday. Detectives had not established a motive in Hoover's death as of Wednesday but the investigation is ongoing.

Neighbors said Hoover lived alone but would open his open up for community functions and weddings. He was described as the "anchor" of the block in the historic Boston-Edison neighborhood.

Hoover's funeral is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Sunday at the Cathedral of the Most Blessed Sacrament in Detroit and visitation will take place between 12 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Saturday at the Chas. Verheyden Funeral Homes Grosse Pointe Park location.

