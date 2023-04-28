Man accused of reporting fake carjacking in Dearborn charged

A 21-year-old man has been charged in connection with falsely reporting a carjacking this month in Dearborn, police announced Friday.

Hussein Hazim Hashim Al-Kharsan told officers his Dodge Charger had been stolen by a man with a knife around 11 p.m. on April 13 near Greenfield and Tireman.

Police interviewed someone and investigated before determining the Dearborn Heights resident had falsely reported the vehicle stolen to his insurance company, police said in a statement.

Metro Detroit has some of the highest car insurance rates in the country.

“Our investigators work diligently on all cases, especially those related to auto theft, in order to reduce the impact of high vehicle insurance rates on our community," Dearborn Police Chief Issa Shahin said in the release. "We will continue to aggressively pursue justice against any and all persons who falsely accuse others of serious crimes and decrease the quality of life for our area."

Al-Kharsan was charged with false report of a felony and insurance-fraudulent acts.

He pleaded not guilty during his arraignment Friday in Dearborn's 19th District Court.

Judge Sam Salamey set bond at $50,000.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for 8 a.m. May 12.

Court records show Al-Kharsan faces other hearings related to civil infractions, including speeding.

An attorney listed as representing him did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday night.