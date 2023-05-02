DTE investigates cause of Inkster house explosion

Inkster — An explosion engulfed a single-story home on the 26000 block of Penn Street on Tuesday.

One resident inside the home suffered burn and smoke-related injuries and was hospitalized, said Inkster fire Chief Chuck Hubbard.

The house was a total loss, he said.

Five agencies responded to the explosion, which occurred about 10 a.m., Hubbard said. One neighboring home had minor damage.

Fire investigators and DTE Energy on the scene attempted to determine the cause of the explosion. DTE was performing construction work in the area when the blast occurred, the company said in a statement.

Two DTE employees were evaluated by first responders; one sustained a minor injury and sought treatment, said utility spokesperson Dana Blankenship.

"Our teams focus on maintaining the safety and integrity of our system of underground natural gas pipes through a robust program of inspections, maintenance and upgrades," Blankenship said in the statement. "As always, we urge anyone who may smell or suspect a gas leak to call 911, then contact DTE at 800.947.5000 (or your natural gas provider)."

