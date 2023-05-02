Old video of Westland mayor's comments spark controversy

Less than a week after old video surfaced that brought an end to the Westland police chief's tenure, the city's interim mayor is facing controversy for nearly decade-old, profanity-laced footage some residents say features racist comments.

Two clips showing interim Mayor Mike Londeau were posted April 26 on YouTube by a group called Westland Watchdogs. Both were shot at the city's Token Lounge.

Londeau told The Detroit News the videos were of him delivering a comedy roast of a colleague, Richard Rockman, known as Rikki Roxx, in 2014. Rockman is a musician and former radio host.

One of the clips is about nine minutes long and shows Londeau making a number of remarks at the man's expense, including some with profanity. A second, shorter video was labeled "Westland Mayor's Racist Comments." It was the focus of a Facebook post the political action committee Move Westland Forward shared on Saturday.

The minute-long footage appears to include the last two jokes that concluded Londeau's appearance.

Londeau is first heard saying the roastee's liver was “so shriveled, black and dead, if you put your ear to the side, you can hear it say, ‘What you looking at Willis?’" in apparent reference to a catchphrase African American actor Gary Coleman uttered in the sitcom "Diff'rent Strokes." He died in 2010.

Londeau then was heard referring to candidates running in elections that fall.

"Speaking of running, you want to see Rikki run really fast?" Londeau is recorded as saying.

Captions added to the video Westland Watchdogs posted said Londeau followed up with: "Just somebody in the room just yell 'I’m a chubby n-----.'"

In his statement Monday, part of which he read during the Westland City Council meeting Monday night, Londeau refutes the allegations.

"I do want to mention that certain people are trying to use this as a political opportunity and misrepresent the language that I used," he said. "On that, the evidence speaks for itself. I did not say what is being claimed. My comment was in reference to a female the roastee had a crush on named Michelle Jaeger."

Move Westland Forward, led by two city residents, responded to the video on Saturday on its Facebook page.

"When is council going to act and call for his resignation. When is enough, enough?" the post said. "... Why would any business want to invest in Westland when this is our mayor. Shameful but what happens with continued failed leadership, lack of a moral compass and bad behavior being supported, endorsed, etc., etc."

Group members did not immediately respond to a request for comment late Monday.

In his statement Monday, Londeau said: "The overall content and theme is embarrassing and immature in nature and in no way is representative of the way I conduct myself today as Mayor. ... These types of dirty tactics only serve to harm the public by creating a further distrust for government and a divide among our community at a time when we need to be coming together.

"I understand and accept that public officials have to be held accountable and am willing to own up to my past mistakes. I only hope that this decade old issue does not detract from the important matters at hand and the hard work and positive progress of our team. And going forward I hope to be judged by my conduct and actions in service to the residents of Westland, which I know will speak for itself.”

Reached Monday night, Londeau told The Detroit News in an email: "This is a political attack from my opponent in the upcoming election. Dirty politics at its best."

On Jan. 18, the City Council appointed Londeau, who had been its president pro-tem, as mayor. He succeeded William Wild, who left before the end of his fourth term to lead the Midwest Independent Retailers Association.

Last week, Londeau confirmed Police chief Jeff Jedrusik had resigned after controversy aftervideo clips from more than 25 years ago emerged when he was a patrol officer in the 1990s that allegedly show him taunting multiple suspects.

His resignation came a day after two state representatives sent letters to city officials demanding the chief resign or be fired.