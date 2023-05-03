Dearborn Heights doctor pleads guilty in Medicare fraud scheme

A Dearborn Heights doctor pleaded guilty Tuesday to defrauding Medicare of more than $925,000 in health care payments, federal officials announced.

Fares Yasin, 59, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Stephen Murphy III.

Authorities reported Yasin, who operated Michigan Home Visiting Physicians in Dearborn, was suspended starting in early 2015 from submitting claims to Medicare for services.

"However, during his suspension, Yasin continued to treat Medicare beneficiaries, and then he fraudulently submitted claims to Medicare utilizing the names and identification numbers of other doctors, including co-defendant Nura Yasin, in order to receive reimbursement for the services he rendered," the U.S. Attorney's Office said in a statement Tuesday.

As part of the guilty plea, Yasin agreed to forfeit about $367,000 in cash that federal agents seized during the investigation.

“After being banned from submitting claims to Medicare, this doctor defrauded the government to continue receiving Medicare reimbursements," U.S. Attorney Dawn Ison said.

A sentencing hearing is set for Sept. 14. Yasin faces up to 10 years in federal prison.

"Not only did this provider continue to submit claims to Medicare after being suspended from federal health care programs; he also used his patients' information to try and steal from those programs," said Mario M. Pinto, Special Agent in Charge at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Office of Inspector General. "HHS-OIG will continue in our efforts to identify and investigate those who violate the privacy and trust of their patients and steal from taxpayers for selfish financial gain."