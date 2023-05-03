Man found shot in car on M-14 near I-275 Wednesday in stable condition

A man who was found with a gunshot wound early Wednesday in a car on M-14 near Interstate 275 is recovering, Michigan State Police said.

Officials said troopers at about 3 a.m. received a 911 call from a location on M-14 but the caller hung up. State police asked Plymouth police to check the area.

Plymouth police officers located a 46-year-old man in a vehicle and slumped over the steering wheel with a gunshot wound. They also said the vehicle showed signs of damage after striking the I-275 bridge and coming to rest on the north shoulder.

Police found a gun inside the vehicle along with a shell casing. They also inspected the car and found no obvious signs of a suspect or bullet holes in it.

Medics took the wounded driver to a hospital where he is listed in stable condition.

State police continue to investigate.

