Suspect arrested in 'suspicious' death of Canton man, 70

Police have arrested a man in connection with the death of a 70-year-old in Canton, officials said.

Canton police officers were called to the victim's home Tuesday for a report of a missing man.

Authorities said they began an investigation, which later led to the discovery of the man's body in Dearborn.

Police are calling the man's death suspicious and the investigation is ongoing, officials said. No other information is being released at this time.

