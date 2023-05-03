Teen charged in connection with shootings on Detroit Riverwalk

Detroit — A 16-year-old has been charged with allegedly shooting two men on the Detroit Riverwalk last month.

The teen, who is from Detroit, has been charged with two counts of assault with intent to murder and two counts of felony firearm, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy. He is being tried as a minor and was remanded to the Juvenile Detention Facility after his arraignment on Monday.

The shootings occurred on April 16 around 12:30 a.m. at the Detroit Riverwalk near Rivard and Atwater, according to the prosecutor's office. The teen is accused of shooting at a man riding in a car several times and missing, hitting two innocent bystanders instead. The victims, both men, are expected to fully recover from their non-fatal wounds.

"The Detroit Riverwalk is one of Detroit’s true jewels that has been voted the best in the United States. While every single shooting is tragic, this Riverwalk case is particularly disturbing," Prosecutor Kym Worthy said in the news release. "It is an understatement to say these allegations show that the defendant had no regard for the people that wanted to simply enjoy the sights along the river on the evening of this offense."

The suspect was identified by Detroit Police on April 25 and his next court appearance is scheduled for May 9 at 9 a.m. before Judge Cylenthia LaToye Miller in the Lincoln Hall of Justice.

