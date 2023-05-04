Detroit charter school strip searched 8th grader for vape pen, lawsuit claims

The mother of an eighth grade student at George Crockett Academy in Detroit is suing the school and several staff members for allegedly conducting a strip search of the girl to look for a vape pen.

School Leader Thomas Goodley authorized two female staff members, counselor Lakeisha Johnson and instructional coach Shawn Schwartz, to do the strip search after they were told by another student that the girl was hiding a vape pen in her underwear, according to the lawsuit.

"An accusation of possessing a vape pen does not present an imminent danger to A.A., students or staff that would justify an immediate strip search," according to the lawsuit.

Goodley and Schwartz did not respond for comment Thursday and Johnson could not be reached for comment.

The strip search came after looking through the 14-year-old's locker, backpack, pockets and classroom and finding no evidence of a vape pen, according to the lawsuit. The allegations about the pen came from a student who the girl's mom, Yvette Dinwiddie, said had been bullying her.

Schwartz and Johnson had the child remove her shirt and pants, then lift up her bra and fold down the top of her underwear to show she did not have a vape pen on her, according to the lawsuit. Johnson asked her what was in her underwear, as she believed she saw something, according to the lawsuit. She told Johnson it was a pad because she was on her period. Johnson was aware of this, because she had given her pads earlier in the day when she asked for them.

They let her go back to class, and when her mother picked her up, she was "visibly distraught," according to the lawsuit. Dinwiddie called and asked to speak to Goodley, and was told he was outside and could not speak to her.

Dinwiddie made a police report that day, but did not speak to Goodley until he returned her call at 8 p.m. He said he was calling about the "young lady who was talked to about the vape," according to the lawsuit. When Dinwiddie questioned him, Goodley told Dinwiddie her daughter had voluntarily removed her clothes to prove her innocence, according to the lawsuit.

The 14-year-old is scared to return to school and does not want to participate in the school's upcoming graduation or dance because of her fear, humiliation and embarrassment, according to the lawsuit.

The school did not have a warrant or reasonable suspicion to conduct a strip search, according to the lawsuit. George Crockett Academy allegedly has a policy, practice or custom of performing unlawful strip searches on students without parental consent or justification for doing so, the lawsuit said.

