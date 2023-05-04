Man gets 15-25 years in 2017 murder of Egypt Covington

A man who pleaded guilty in the 2017 murder of Egypt Covington was sentenced Thursday to 15-25 years in prison but not before asking for forgiveness from the victim's family.

Shane Lamar Evans of Sumpter Township was sentenced by Wayne County Circuit Court Judge Wanda Evans. The judge also gave him credit for serving 869 days in jail.

"There are no words that this court can say to the family to make it feel better," the judge said during the emotional hearing. "But I have to hope that the Covington family can find some peace ... in spite of what has happened. The court can only hope the family finds some way to move on in spite of this horrendous loss that you all have suffered."

Before receiving his sentence, Evans apologized to Covington's family and asked for their forgiveness.

"I hurt you all and I'm so sorry for what happened," he said in court Thursday. "I don't know what to say. I pray for your forgiveness but I understand if you don't forgive me, but I'm truly sorry."

Members of Covington's family also spoke before the sentence was handed down.

Chuck Covington, Egypt's father, blasted the defendant for not coming forward and taking responsibility for his daughter's killing sooner. He also thanked the police for finding and catching the suspects.

"At the last minute, he took a plea deal," he said. "That plea deal was for Egypt, it wasn't for justice, it wasn't for our family. That plea deal was just for him."

He went on to say that Evans "deserves nothing less than the maximum sentence allowed for my daughter, for my family."

D’Wayne Turner, Egypt Covington's brother, also spoke before Evans' sentencing.

"(Egypt) was my sister and she meant the world to my family as you can see," he said. "But not only was our family harmed, so was our community. My sister meant more to society than anyone I've ever known. The defendant deserves the maximum."

Evans is one of three men charged in Covington's murder. Last month, he pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, according to records.

The other two men accused in her killing are Shandon Ray Groom and Timothy Moore, both of Toledo. Moore was arrested in November 2020, while the other two were taken into custody in December 2020.

Groom has been charged with murder and using a firearm during a felony. Moore has been charged with murder, first-degree home invasion and using a firearm during a felony. Their trial is scheduled to begin on July 24, 2023, according to court records.

Covington, 27, was found June 23, 2017, bound and shot to death in her home on Hull Road in Van Buren Township. She was a singer and worked as an account manager for a wine and beer distributor. She was last seen alive the day before her body was discovered.

