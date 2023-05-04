Forum on hazardous waste to be held Thursday in Belleville

A public forum on hazardous waste transportation and storage in Wayne County and hosted by three U.S. House members will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday in Bellville.

The meeting, which will be held in the Ted Scott Campus Auditorium of the Wayne County Community College District on Haggerty Road near Tyler Road and Interstate 275, aims to answer questions and provide information about hazardous waste storage in Wayne County communities.

It comes about two months after a Norfolk Southern train carrying hazardous materials derailed in East Palestine, Ohio. The company came under fire after it said it planned to transport some of the waste from the derailment to Michigan. The hazardous material was slated to go to the Detroit Industrial Well in Romulus and U.S. Ecology Wayne Disposal in Belleville.

A couple of weeks later, a section of another Norfolk Southern train derailed in Van Buren Township.

Reps. Debbie Dingell, D-Ann Arbor, Rashida Tlaib, D-Detroit, and Shri Thanedar, D-Detroit, are hosting Thursday's forum.

A panel discussion with federal and state government officials and representatives from Northfolk Southern and a waste management company will be held during the meeting.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez