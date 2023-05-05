Suspect in murder of Canton man whose body was found in trunk charged

A suspect in the death of a 69-year-old Canton man whose body was found in a car's trunk in Dearborn has been charged with first-degree murder, officials said.

Jeffrey Dwight Locke, 50, was arraigned Friday in 35th District Court, police said. A judge set his bond at $100,000 and scheduled his next court date for May 19.

If convicted, he faces life in prison.

Locke is accused of killing Glen Mclean, who was reported missing by family on Tuesday. They also told police one of McLean's vehicles was missing.

Authorities said police officers in Dearborn located the vehicle and Locke Tuesday evening. They called Canton police and when they arrived, the officers found Mclean's body in the car's trunk.

Detectives said they believe Mclean was assaulted at his Canton home.

During their investigation, police obtained information that Locke befriended Mclean several months before the alleged assault. They learned Locke stayed at the victim's house and helped with repairs on Mclean's multiple vehicles.

