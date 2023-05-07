Handling of bomb dog at Michigan airport being investigated after video goes viral

A federal agent’s handling of an bomb-sniffing dog at Detroit Metro Airport is being investigated after a video of the what appears to be training went viral.

The video showed a member of the Transportation Security Administration aggressively pulling the animal as they walked through the McNamara Terminal.

The federal agency said it had shared the video with its local office in Detroit and that the worker wouldn’t be handling any dogs until the investigation was completed.

“The behavior displayed by this handler is unacceptable and not within the high standards we hold our officers to,” the agency said in a prepared statement.

The TSA said it also directed the local office to take the dog to a veterinarian for a wellness exam.

The video was shared widely on social media on Sunday after it was originally shown on Reddit.

ProfessionalEye3568, who posed the video on Reddit, said she owned a high-energy dog so she originally assumed the dog was being unruly. The more she watched the incident, however, the more she believed the handler was being unnecessarily rough.

“I was shocked at how this airport handler is dragging this poor pup around,” she wrote. “There’s no reason anyone should be flipping a working dog around by its harness like this.”

The dog works with the TSA explosive detection team, said the federal agency.

The video, which was shot from Delta Sky Club at the airport, showed the dog and handler walking back and forth through the terminal with the handler aggressively jerking the leash and appear to drag the dog in some laps.