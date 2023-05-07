'Nurse T' shows kids the path to health care careers

The Detroit News

Detroit — Detroit native Teberah Alexander kicked off National Nurses Week by trying to showcase health care careers for children and interest them in the same way she became interested: by stoking their curiosity.

Alexander's Future Nurses Program gives children 6-13 years old hands-on experience in nursing and health care professions with interactive workshops like one over the weekend at Renaissance High School, her alma mater.

"I only feel obligated as a nurse and a productive citizen in my community to give back to these young people," said Alexander, known as "Nurse T."

The event featured at least eight classrooms, each with education stations for kids. Some stations involved dissecting organs, such as sheep's hearts, and learning about anatomy firsthand.

Kharon Thompson, 11, cut open a sheep's heart with the help of an instructor and identified its chambers for pumping blood.

"I felt every emotion at once," said Kharon, who thought the activity was a little strange but still a favorite of the day. "This is probably going to be the only time I'll be able to dissect a real heart."

Alexander, a nurse, has worked at Henry Ford Health and Detroit Medical Center's Sinai Grace Hospital. She was exposed to the health care profession by her mother, who worked as an anesthesia technician. Alexander also credits her science teachers for supporting her interest in the field.

"This was my vision, to have a program where I can actually empower and educate and motivate children to go into the health care profession," Alexander said. "I'm here to make sure they get that exposure at a young age because a lot of children fear the math and the sciences. ... They can be exposed to it, and so when they see it in the classroom or upper grades, they know that they can conquer it."

Alexander teaches at Excelling Nursing Academy, a school for students interested in becoming certified nursing assistants, and volunteered to start a pilot CNA program for students at Renaissance High School this year. Her CNA students volunteered with the younger kids at Saturday's event.

Other stations at the workshop focused on making healthy choices in eating, drinking and dental hygiene. Henry Ford Health provided radiology and ultrasound equipment, and volunteers for interactive stations with the children.

"You hope that if they see early that science is fun, that they need to continue in math and science if they want to have a career in health care," said Denise Brooks-Williams, executive vice president and CEO of Care Delivery Operations with Henry Ford Health. "Health care can benefit by having people that are diverse in it, and so coming into the community and being able to expose the kids is also really great."

Lauryn Hayes, 12, wants to be a travel nurse and said meeting "Nurse T" and learning about anatomy were her favorite parts of the day.

"I've wanted to be a nurse for a while. I think it's just cool to ... be able to help out with people that need it," said Lauryn of Detroit.

Cymantha Galbraiph, 13, said she enjoyed learning about organs and how the human body takes care of itself. Cymantha said she wants to be a neuroscientist and liked learning about how the brain operates.

"I think it's very cool that they're teaching about it at a young age and that we'll know so when we get older and have classes on it, that we'll be already familiar," she said.

Erika Walker took her 9-year-old daughter, London, to the event for the opportunity to learn about medical work. Walker works health care administration and wanted her daughter to experience hands-on activities.

