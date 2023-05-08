Caregiver charged in robbery, attack of Grosse Pointe Park senior

A caregiver has been charged in connection with robbing and assaulting a Grosse Pointe Park senior last week, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office announced Monday.

Essence Lefaye Cross, 33, of Detroit was arraigned through Grosse Pointe Park Municipal Court on charges including assault with intent to murder, armed robbery, first-degree home invasion and felony firearm, the Prosecutor's Office said in a statement.

Bond was set at $2 million.

It was unclear how long Cross worked for the victim, who is in her 80s, before the incident early Friday in the 1000 block of Berkshire.

Prosecutors allege Cross forced her way into the home around 3:10 a.m., struck the victim in the head with a handgun, robbed her and fled the scene.

“It is heartbreaking to see a senior citizen’s trust be eroded completely by someone they knew and let into their home,” Prosecutor Kym Worthy said Monday. “The crimes that we allege today against this defendant will show the ultimate of betrayals. We will seek justice for our senior victim in this case.”

Grosse Pointe Park police received a 911 call about the attack around 4:30 a.m. Friday. They arrived to find the victim with injuries, including severe head trauma, the Police Department said in a statement.

Emergency personnel rushed the woman to Beaumont Grosse Pointe then transferred her to Ascension Providence Hospital in Southfield, where she was listed in critical condition in the intensive care unit, according to the release.

Investigators tracked Cross to a home in Detroit, but she fled in a car reported stolen from the victim's home, police said.

Grosse Pointe Park detectives and officers from the Detroit Police Department stopped the car then apprehended Cross after a brief foot chase.

An attorney listed as representing her did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for 9 a.m. May 17.