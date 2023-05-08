Student accused of threats against Dearborn's Fordson High School

A student at Fordson High School in Dearborn was taken into custody Monday after allegedly making threats there, police said.

A parent of another student alerted school officials early Monday that their child learned about the alleged threats, which prompted staff to call the Dearborn Police Department, representatives said in a statement.

School administrators and resource officers traced the origin of the reported threat to a 15-year-old classmate, according to the release.

"When the student was not found in the appropriate class, Fordson High School conducted a lockdown of the school pending further investigation and location of the subject," police said. "A short time after the lockdown, the student was located off-campus and taken into custody."

The lockdown was subsequently lifted and normal school activities resumed.

Meanwhile, the student was taken to the Wayne County Juvenile Detention Facility.

“The Dearborn Police Department takes all threats very seriously and all necessary police resources will be used to investigate such threats," Chief Issa Shahin said. "We will use every means at our disposal to safeguard our youth and ensure their learning environment is safe and secure."

While the investigation remained ongoing, "initial indicators show that the alleged threat was not credible," police said. "There is no known danger to students or the public at this time."