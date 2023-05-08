Tips sought to find man, 79, who went missing in Redford Township

Mark Hicks

Michigan State Police have issued an endangered missing advisory for a 79-year-old man.

Ronald Shemet was last seen riding his bike near West Chicago and Beech Daly in Redford Township, MSP said Monday.

"Ronald has dementia and went for a bike ride and has not returned home," the agency said on Twitter.

Shemet is described as 5-foot-9, 178 pounds, with gray hair and hazel eyes.

He was wearing a long-sleeved blue shirt, jeans and gray gym shoes. His bicycle is gray.

Anyone who has seen him is asked to call 911 or the Redford Township Police Department at (313) 387-2500.