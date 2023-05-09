Dearborn Hts. high school students to protest principal's suspension

The Detroit News

Students at Annapolis High School in Dearborn Heights plan to walk out of class Tuesday to protest the principal's suspension, according to media reports and a parents group.

The protest is scheduled for 11 a.m., reports said.

A Facebook group called "Protecting our Principal" called for the high school's parents, students and the community to rally in support of Principal Aaron Mollett, who it says was put on administrative leave last week after "a tragic student incident."

The superintendent for the Dearborn Heights School District #7 on Tuesday confirmed Mollet is on leave but couldn't comment further on the matter.

"Due to the privacy of personnel matters the district is not at liberty to share information regarding Mr. Mollett at this time," Tyrone Weeks, the district's superintendent, said in a statement. "What we are able to share is that Mr. Mollett has been placed on paid administrative leave while the district conducts its investigation."

The Facebook group blasts the district for suspending Mollett. It said on its public page, which was created three days ago, "Instead of the school board and superintendent coming together with Mr. Mollett to create a better, more realistic plan of action for teen mental health crisis they do this. WE WILL NOT ALLOW THIS TO HAPPEN!"

One of the school's students took her own life, according to media reports.

A woman who is one of the page's administrators said on her Facebook page that students will begin walking out of the high school at 11 a.m. and gather near the district's Board of Education office to protest. The board last met on May 4 and is not scheduled to meet again until May 17, 2023.

"We need to Rally together. Parents, students, staff, and the community," said a post on the "Protect Our Principal" Facebook page. "We are ONE! We need to plan a walkout to show our unity, where we will walk from the high school down to the board office. We will chant as one, we will hold banners, and we will wear t-shirts. They will NOT be able to silence us! We will do this for our students to show them that they CAN STAND UP for what is right and it’s ok!"

Weeks said the district is aware of the planned demonstration and supports its student's right to exercise their right to protest.

"We recognize that Mr. Mollett is well thought of by students, staff and families, and situations such as these can be very emotionally charged," he said in a statement. "With regard to the student demonstration, we have every intent to support our students' First Amendment rights to gather peacefully to express their concerns.

"Our local law enforcement will be onsite only to assure student safety and will not impede the demonstration in any way," the superintendent said. "We further recognize that students, staff members and families would like to have more information than we are able to provide. We ask for patience and grace as we work toward next steps in this highly-sensitive and difficult process."