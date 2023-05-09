Wyandotte man, 34, gets 2 years probation in VA fraud scheme

A Wyandotte man has been sentenced to probation and ordered to pay thousands of dollars in restitution for defrauding the federal government and the Michigan Department of Treasury, officials said.

Steven Decker, 34, received the sentence after pleading no contest last week to two counts of receiving stolen property worth $1,000-$20,000, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel's Office said Tuesday.

In addition to probation, Decker must repay $28,506, it said. Authorities said he and two other people stole more than $400,000 from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and the Michigan Department of Treasury Unclaimed Property Division.

He had been charged with criminal enterprises-racketeering proceeds, a 20-year felony.

They said Decker received the defrauded money from two co-defendants and spent it knowing the funds had been stolen.

One of his co-defendants, Melissa Flores, was sentenced to two years in prison last June. She was also ordered to pay $110,000 in restitution. The other co-defendant, Sophia Quill, is Decker's mother and is awaiting trial. All three of them were charged in 2020.

Officials said Flores and Quill created aliases to obtain or create fraudulent documents to make it appear they were heirs to people who died.

Between 2013-19, Flores and Quill allegedly defrauded the VA out of more than $430,000 and the Michigan Department of Treasury out of more than $40,000 in unclaimed property.

Investigators said Decker received proceeds from the scheme and used some of the money to conceal property used to conduct the fraud.

