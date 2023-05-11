Teen accused of making threat against his Dearborn high school charged

A Fordson High School student accused of making a threat against his school in Dearborn has been charged.

The suspect, whose name hasn't been released, has been charged as a juvenile with making an intentional threat to commit an act of violence against a school, school employees or students, said the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office in a news release Thursday.

The student allegedly made a shooting threat against the school, located in the 13800 block of Ford Road, on Saturday. The threat was investigated by Dearborn Police, who arrested him on Monday.

The teen's preliminary hearing took place on Tuesday and his bond was set at $4,000, or 10%. He is scheduled to return to court at the Lincoln Hall of Justice at 10:30 a.m. May 31, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. before Referee Tracey Martin.

