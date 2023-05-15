Dearborn man sentenced in 2020 slaying of resident

A Dearborn man has been sentenced in connection with a 93-year-old resident's slaying in 2020, prosecutors announced Monday.

Chantry Rice had been charged with felony murder in the July 21, 2020, death of Maxine Callaghan, a volunteer at the Henry Ford and whom police described as a "vibrant and independent" bird watcher who loved walking in her neighborhood.

Her body was found in her home on the 21000 block of West Outer Drive, police said.

Investigators learned pearls, earrings, a necklace and other items were taken.

Authorities determined Rice, then 40, "forced entry into the victim’s home and struck her in the head, fatally injuring her, before robbing her and fleeing the scene," the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office said in a statement.

On Monday, he entered a guilty plea to second-degree murder with a sentence agreement of 20-38 years in prison, according to the release.

Sentencing is scheduled for 11 a.m. June 8.