Supporters of Dearborn Heights principal on leave to speak out at board meeting

Another protest in support of a popular Dearborn Heights high school principal on administrative leave is planned for Wednesday at the the Dearborn Heights School District #7 school board meeting.

The board is set to meet at 7 p.m. for the first time since hundreds of students across the district walked out of class May 9 to show support for Aaron Mollett, principal of Annapolis High School, after he was placed on administrative leave for unspecified reasons.

Teachers will be protesting against Superintendent Tyrone Weeks and multiple students and parents are set to speak at the meeting, said Tiffany Perez, a parent and PTO member who helped start a Facebook page called "Protecting our Principal" in support of Mollett.

The school board meeting is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. at Annapolis High School and teachers will be protesting against Weeks at 6 p.m., Perez said.

Last week, more than 100 students and parents from multiple schools across the district rallied in support of Mollett at a walkout. They walked to the district administration building, where the superintendent works, demanding answers.

Mollett was allegedly placed on leave earlier this month following "a tragic student accident," according to the district. Students and parents reported that a girl had died. Some parents at the protest wanted clearer communication from the district about why the principal had been removed so suddenly. Students said Mollett was always supportive and removing him so soon after a tragedy was the "worst" course of action.

Weeks, the superintendent, said that the district could not share information regarding Mollett last week due to the privacy of personnel matters.

hmackay@detroitnews.com