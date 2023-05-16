Detroit area avoids vehicle emission testing after EPA's ozone finding

Ground-level ozone pollution levels in southeast Michigan meet federal air quality standards, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said Tuesday after reviewing monitoring data collected from 2019-2022.

Michigan had been under federal oversight because of unsafe ozone pollution levels since 2018. The EPA's determination allows the state to toss plans for a vehicle emissions testing program, something it hadn't done in decades.

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy "remains dedicated to working in the community to protect public health and the environment," EGLE spokesperson Hugh McDiarmid said. "This will be done through continued ozone monitoring and conducting source inspections to ensure that regulated entities remain in compliance with air quality regulations. EGLE has committed to ensuring the ozone concentrations will continue to improve or additional measures will be implemented."

Seven southeast Michigan counties — Monroe, Washtenaw, Livingston, Wayne, Oakland, Macomb and St. Clair — have been considered out of compliance with federal air quality standards for ozone pollution since 2018, based on data collected from 2014-2017. The EPA's ozone standard is set at 70 parts per billion through 2035.

Ozone is created by a reaction of nitrous oxides and volatile organic compounds that takes place on hot, sunny days. Nitrous oxides and volatile organic compounds come from sources including vehicle exhaust, paints, fumes from oil and gas refineries, and chemical plants.

Ozone irritates people's airways and can cause health issues like coughing, throat irritation, airway damage, more frequent asthma attacks and difficulty breathing. It is especially dangerous to children, people with asthma, older adults and people who work outside, according to the EPA.

EGLE issued its first ozone action alert this year on April 14, the earliest date of unsafe ozone levels the agency has recorded. When ozone levels are high, EGLE recommends people drive less, don't use gas-powered lawn equipment, refuel vehicles after 6 p.m. and avoid outdoor exercise.

Since the mid-1990s, state air monitors in southeast Michigan have shown gradual reductions in the number of days of unsafe ozone levels; federal pollution rules have gotten stricter in that time.

The EPA credited state and federal programs aimed at reducing emissions such as vehicle emissions standards, nonroad engine emissions standards and programs to reduce emissions from power plants.

"In recent months, EPA finalized new standards for emissions from heavy-duty vehicles and for coal-burning industrial sources which will further reduce ozone levels and provide health benefits in the Detroit area," the agency said in a release.

Michigan requested to be placed back into federal attainment last year. It also has requested the EPA toss two days of unsafe ozone level readings collected by the East Seven Mile monitor in Detroit in June last year. The state argued those levels were caused by wildfires in Canada. The EPA has signaled it plans to accept the state's request, strengthening Michigan's position for staying in attainment.

Environmental justice advocates criticized the state's request, accusing officials of intentionally limiting their ability to regulate pollution and protect public health and basing their request on razor-thin evidence.

Although it is back in marginal compliance status with the EPA, EGLE will continue forecasting ozone and warning residents when ozone pollution is expected to hit unsafe levels, McDiarmid said.

The department will not relax existing rules for facilities that contribute to ozone pollution, he said.

Some communities in west Michigan, including Berrien County and portions of Allegan and Muskegon counties, remain out of attainment for ozone. EGLE recently finalized rules to limit volatile organic compound pollution in those areas that include requirements for reduced volatile organic compounds in architectural and industrial maintenance coatings and consumer products statewide, McDiarmid said.

The EPA is reviewing an air quality maintenance plan submitted by Michigan as part of the state's request to be considered in attainment of federal ozone pollution standards. The plan outlines how the state plans to keep southeast Michigan within federal ozone standards as the region is projected to grow throughout the next 20 years.

In the maintenance plan, EGLE said it will maintain its network of ozone monitors, maintain its previous control measures for volatile organic compounds and nitrous oxides, enact more pollution control if ozone levels rise beyond federal standards

EGLE is working on an expansion of its statewide monitoring network. That includes a proposal for a new monitoring site in northeast Detroit near the General Motors Hamtramck plant and US Ecology-North hazardous waste treatment, storage and disposal facility. That monitor would measure particulate matter and black carbon and start operating this fall or spring 2024.

ckthompson@detroitnews.com