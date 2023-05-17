Detroit man found not guilty in 2022 death of Redford gas station clerk

A jury found a man accused of running over and killing a Redford gas station clerk not guilty of intentionally murdering him.

David Fitzgerald was charged with felony murder and second-degree murder in connection with Gerry Farhat's February 2022 death at a Marathon gas station in Redford.

Adam Clements, Fitzgerald's attorney, said he believes the case was overcharged. It should have been, at the maximum, something like leaving the scene of a fatal crash, reckless driving or involuntary manslaughter. Clements said even the judge told prosecutors numerous times before the trial started that the chances of getting a conviction on felony murder was unlikely.

Prosecutors argued that Fitzgerald went to the gas station with the intent to kill Farhat, Clements said.

Fitzgerald and another man were at the Marathon gas station at 23433 Plymouth Road between West Outer Drive and Telegraph. Police said they purchased some items but were allegedly also shoplifting. Clements said there wasn't evidence of this.

Farhat followed them outside and Fitzgerald jumped into his vehicle, hitting Farhat with his car as he fled, police said. A video of the crash shows Farhat being hit by the side of Fitzgerald's vehicle.

"While we are always grateful these citizens were willing to serve as jurors, we don't have to agree but we must accept their verdict," said Wayne County Assistant Prosecutor Maria Miller.

Prosecutors offered a manslaughter plea, but they wanted him to do six years in prison, Clements said.

"He was running away from Mr. Farhat," Clements said. "He was trying to leave. He was not in front of the car, he was on the side of the car. It wasn't intentional."

Now that a jury has ruled on the case, it is final, Clements said. Filing any other charges would fall under double jeopardy.

"Frankly, I'm very disappointed a felony murder charge was even allowed to go to trial," Clements said. "I don’t think they had nearly enough evidence to prove he stole anything."

When prosecutors overcharge someone, it either forces a person who doesn't have the resources to fight the case to take a plea deal or it makes someone like Fitzgerald spend a considerable amount of time and money fighting the charge, Clements said.

"He felt confident he'd never get convicted on the charges," Clements said. "A lot of people would not have taken that gamble."

