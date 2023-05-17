Following storm of criticism, Dearborn Hts. board reinstates principal, puts superintendent on leave

The school board for Dearborn Heights School District #7 voted Wednesday to place the superintendent on leave and reinstate a principal whose controversial and abrupt removal sparked protest and growing frustration among staff, students and parents.

The moves came after more than three hours of public comment, with many speakers denouncing Superintendent Tyrone Weeks and praising Aaron Mollett, the principal of Annapolis High, and calling for his return.

The audience at 11 p.m. erupted into cheers at the news. Mollett was to be reinstated effective Thursday.

"Tonight is a perfect representation of uniting voices for the better good of a community. And our board heard our pleas and our cries and our demands, and they have started to rise to those," said Lelynn Wolak, an Allen Park resident whose children attend the district through school of choice.

"Knowing that Mr. Mollett is going to be in the building tomorrow, there are no words to describe the joy. Knowing that Mr. Weeks is going to have his own investigation and that our cares and concerns of the teachers were heard, it’s a positive sign that the board is willing to make the hard decisions to make D7 strong."

The board spent little time discussing the decisions. But board president Latanya Gater, who faced criticism from those who demonstrated before the board meeting and those who spoke out during the meeting had called for an legal opinion first.

"We are skating a very thin line," she said.

Many speakers joined the demonstration before the meeting at Annapolis in a show of support for Mollett, who was placed on administrative leave this month after "a tragic student accident," according to the district. Students and parents reported that a girl had died.

The decision prompted a student walkout last week and a Change.org petition seeking Mollett’s reinstatement as well as details in the death. The petition has garnered more than 1,100 supporters.

More than 100 protesters, including teachers and educators from districts across Metro Detroit, surrounded Annapolis High before the board meeting. They chanted and hoisted signs bearing messages such as "Stop the lies," "Missing transparency" and "We want answers not interviews."

Some criticized decisions by Weeks and his team, who they said did not help retain teachers or address programs to help students' mental health.

"It’s really sad what’s going on in our district," said Annette Rozycki, a teacher at O.W. Best Middle School who joined the demonstration.

The Michigan Education Association cited the Mollett suspension as well as other issues related to the superintendent during the protest. The MEA claims Weeks refused to negotiate a virtual learning program, removed a bargaining unit member from the local Administrative Assistants Union and placed her in a non-represented position, refused to compensate a teacher who suffered serious injuries after being assaulted by a student and required central office secretaries to sign non-disclosure agreements.

Weeks did not respond to a request for comment Wednesday or address the remarks during the meeting. He walked out immediately after the board approved a motion by Secretary Leslie Windless to place him on paid administrative leave amid a probe into the complaints the MEA highlighted.

“Local educators, students and families have been through enough these last few years, and they shouldn’t have to also deal with an overbearing superintendent who will do or say anything to maintain his grasp on power,” said Amanda Moran, a middle school teacher and president of the Dearborn Heights Education Association, in a statement before the board's actions.

“For the sake of our students, it’s time our community comes together to demand better from school district leaders and hold them accountable.”

Those who attended the picket and meeting, at which about 200 people turned out, said the climate in the district has prompted staff to leave.

"In my 24 years in District 7, I have never witnessed the amount of resignations in one school year," Charlene Thompson, a teacher, told the board.

Other staff described low morale, fear of retaliation and dismissed concerns.

"I would choose to repeat my first year of teaching 15 times over than have another year like this," Emily Anderson, another teacher, told the board.

Troy Scott, who leads a coordinating council with the MEA, sparked lengthy applause when he called for the resignation of Weeks and Gater.

"Do it for the community!" he said.

Weeks has said the district can't disclose information on Mollett due to privacy concerns.

When a student asked the board when or if Mollett would be reinstated, Gater said meeting rules stipulated questions needed to be written on a public comment form for a later response.

Trustee Mary Beth Beltowski introduced the motion to reinstate Mollett "for the remainder of the school year, until the board has had ample time to receive the information we have yet to receive."

Gater had called for a closed session to discuss the matter, saying an investigation into Mollett had only been completed Wednesday. At other points, Gater called for order when audience members shouted or drowned out speakers.

The outcry and attendance showed how strongly the issues have resonated in the district, said Thea Carrier, an Annapolis High student who spoke out to support the principal.

Parent Iesha Brassell described Mollett as a calming, positive presence.

"It's very important that the board changes their ways and be here for the students," she said.