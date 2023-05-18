Charges dismissed against man accused of shooting 4 people over food delivery

Charges have been dismissed against a Detroit man accused of shooting four people, including two 14-year-olds, after getting into an argument over a food order delivered to the wrong address, according to prosecutors.

The four people who were shot did not show up to testify at the preliminary exam last week, said Wayne County Assistant Prosecutor Maria Miller. Prosecutors are still deciding whether to reissue charges against Deon Thomas.

Thomas, 32, was facing 24 felony charges, including four counts each of assault with intent to murder, assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder and felonious assault. He also had 12 felony firearm charges.

Detroit police said they found two Detroit 14-year-olds, a 36-year-old Detroit woman and a 31-year-old Dearborn Heights man with gunshot wounds when they arrived just before 9 p.m. April 13 to the 13570 block of Penrod Street in Detroit.

A food order was delivered to the 36-year-old woman's house, which led to the argument between Thomas and the four victims, police said.

While police originally said there were only three victims, Miller confirmed four people had been shot.

