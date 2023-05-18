Nurse accused of falsifying records at Taylor assisted living facility charged

A nurse accused of falsifying medical records at a nursing home has been charged, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said Thursday.

Patricia Lynn Nash, 41, was arraigned Wednesday in 23rd District Court in Taylor on two counts of placing misleading or inaccurate information in medical records. Each of the charges carries a penalty of up to four years in prison.

A judge set Nash's bond $1,500 and scheduled a probable cause conference in the case for May 31, 2023.

Authorities allege that while working at a nursing home, Nash falsified two medical records of neurological assessments for a patient who had fallen in the facility and later died.

In a statement Thursday, Nessel said the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs requested the documents as part of an on-site visit to investigate the fall and subsequent death of the patient.

"Falsifying medical records is often intended to conceal patient neglect," the attorney general said. "Such conduct misleads subsequent caregivers as well as oversight officials and can have disastrous consequences for patients, which is why we take such allegations extremely seriously."

