'Every little bit helps': Hundreds line up for free food in River Rouge

River Rouge ― A Detroit-based nonprofit in partnership with Wayne County served nearly 500 families with two weeks worth of food Saturday morning.

Focus: Hope set up its fourth free food distribution of the year at River Rouge City Hall and saw cars coming nonstop from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. to get fruits, vegetables, whole chickens, and other food items.

"When we get here, there are people that are already here waiting for us," Marilyn Clemmons, the organization's food program manager, said.

"They appreciate the fact that we're here in their community and that's the purpose of the Wayne County project: for us to reach all the cities in Wayne County that we can," Clemmons said.

Subrina Tomlin, a supervisor at Focus: Hope, saw families from the local area as well as Ecorse and Detroit. The families were as small as one, to families of 10 that drove or walked up to get food Saturday.

"People really need help. Every little bit helps," Tomlin said.

Last week in Lincoln Park, the organization served about 700 families with free food, she said. The families get a bag with three whole chickens inside, a box of produce and a "dry box" that has spices, grains, cake mix, and more.

Depending on the family size, participants got anywhere from two to five boxes of food which was helpful for Shatonya Wellons, 45, who lives in the neighborhood with her husband and grandson.

"We're right at the border to where we don't qualify for any assistance or anything, so it's hard," Wellons said.

Staff from the nonprofit organization packed the boxes and bags of chickens in the cars of people like Wellons and Chamika Rice, 49, who made the stop to get food to take home to her husband and son.

Rice, of River Rouge, saw the "free food" announcement on Facebook. Staff also held "free food" signs outside of the fire station on Coolidge Highway and West Jefferson Avenue to let drivers and walkers know the food was open to everyone.

William Campbell, the city's mayor, was greeting passengers as they picked up their food items.

"If they need, they can come and get without questions. That's a big impact," he said. "People are scared to come because of questions and there's no questions asked, just come and get your family support."

"It's a good thing for the community. Any organizations out there want to come to River Rouge and help us, we're here, hands open," Campbell said.

Other Focus: Hope food giveaways planned for this year include:

∗June 3: Harper Woods Career Center, 20570 Kelly Road

∗June 10: Romulus High School, 9650 Wayne Road, Romulus

∗June 24: Michael Barry Center, 22586 Ann Arbor Trail, Dearborn Heights

∗July 15: Kennedy School, 27225 W. Outer Drive, Ecorse

∗July 22: Salem High School, 46181 Joy Road, Canton

∗July 29: Taylor Sportsplex, 13333 Telegraph, Taylor

∗Aug. 12: Garden City High School, 6500 Middlebelt, Garden City

∗Aug. 19: VFW Post 1136, 633 Ford Road, Wyandotte

∗Aug. 26: Our Lady of Loretto, 17116 Olympia, Redford, MI 48240

∗Sept. 16: Ernest Ford Center, 10 Pitkin, Highland Park, MI 48203

∗Sept. 23: Focus: HOPE Inkster Food Center, 759 Inkster Rd. Inkster

